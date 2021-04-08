By Chinelo Obogo

United Nigeria Airline will commence regular scheduled flight operations to the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport (SMICA) on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The inaugural Owerri flight will depart the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MM2) Ikeja, Lagos state at 7.00am and terminate at SMICA. It will depart SMICA for MM2 at 11:30am.

The airline will depart SMICA at 8:30am for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and return to SMICA at 10:00am. This will remain a regular schedule for United Nigeria Airlines on the Owerri route.

United Airline commenced operations in February this year and during its inaugural flight, its Chairman, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, said the short term goal was to consolidate, establish all its routes and then work on expansion. He also said the airline wants to expand beyond Nigeria, starting from the West Coast.

“We can see that there is a gap in this industry and we have not made any mistake to make Enugu aviation hub. The state government will give us encouragement and we are driven by service to humanity. Our short term is to consolidate, establish all our routes and then work about expanding. We want to expand beyond Nigeria, starting from the West Coast.

“The market is huge and there is need for a lot of aircraft. It might surprise you to know that had full load in all the routes we operated on the day of our inaugural flight. We are prepared for the competition. Those who are in the business should be worried about because we are new. We think that within the next three months we shall be able to expand our routes,” Okonkwo said.