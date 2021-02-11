United Nigeria Airlines has said it would conduct its inaugural flight today, Friday, February 12, 2021, after receiving an Air Operators Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The airline’s Head, Corporate Communications, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, disclosed that the inaugural flight would take off from the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MM2) in Ikeja, Lagos and terminate at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, its operational base.

The flight will also visit Abuja from Enugu and finally return to Lagos. The inaugural flight would be conducted with an EMB145 aircraft type. Regular daily flight operations by United Nigeria to Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Enugu airports also commences immediately and Owerri and Port Harcourt will follow shortly.

The airline will fly Lagos-Abuja at 6:45am daily; Abuja-Lagos at 8:15am daily; Lagos-Asaba at 9:45am daily; Asaba-Abuja at 11:15am daily; Abuja- Asaba at 12:45pm daily and Asaba-Lagos at 14:15pm daily.

It will also operate Lagos-Enugu at 7:00am daily; Enugu-Abuja at 8:30am daily; Abuja-Enugu at 10:00am daily and Enugu-Lagos at 11:30am daily. More information on flight schedule, tickets sales and reservations can be done on its website.