By Chinelo Ogbogo

United Nigeria Airlines has said it will conduct its inaugural flight on Friday, February 12, 2021 after receiving an Air Operators Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airline’s Head, Corporate Communications, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, revealed that the inaugural flight will take off from the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MM2) in Ikeja, Lagos and terminate at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, the operational base of United Nigeria.

The flight will also visit Abuja from Enugu and finally return to Lagos.The inaugural flight will be conducted with an EMB145 aircraft type.

Regular daily flight operations by United Nigeria to Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Enugu airports also commences immediately and Owerri and Port Harcourt will follow shortly.

The airline will fly Lagos-Abuja at 6:45am daily; Abuja-Lagos at 8:15am daily; Lagos-Asaba at 9:45am daily; Asaba-Abuja at 11:15am daily; Abuja- Asaba at 12:45pm daily and Asaba-Lagos at 14:15pm daily.

It will also operate Lagos-Enugu at 7:00am daily; Enugu-Abuja at 8:30am daily; Abuja-Enugu at 10:00am daily and Enugu-Lagos at 11:30am daily. More information on flight schedule, tickets sales and reservations can be done on its website.