From Ndubuisi Orji and Fred Itua, Abuja

United Nigeria Airline is partnering the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations(NIPR) to organise a citizen summit on national integration, peace and security.

The summit, which will have United Nigeria as the official airline, according to NIPR, is designed to enable citizens at various levels brainstorm on issues relating to peace and unity of the country

Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Obiorah Okonkwo, while accepting the offer of NIPR for the partnership, at weekend, in Abuja, expressed strong conviction that the strength of the country is in its diversity.

Okonkwo, a frontline candidate in the November 6 Anambra governorship poll, said the name of the airline is a testimony to his firm believe in the unity of the country.

The business mogul, who stated that one of the factors threatening the cohesion of the country was injustice, expressed optimism that the summit would signpost a new beginning in the quest for the unity of the country.

“This concern of our situation in Nigeria with regard to unity, from my own findings, has more to do with injustice. When everybody is treated fairly at every level, even in your own immediate family, if there is any sign of injustice, the revolt cannot be controlled. I believe that going into the public discourse, through our Institute, they will get the right and necessary attention needed. And probably it will be a new beginning that will help us. By then I would have been fulfilled that the vision I have about this country put together in the name of United Nigeria Airline would have been actualised.”

Okonkwo, who is also the 2021 guest lecturer for the NIPR Sam Epelle annual public lecture expressed concern over the level of despondency in the country. He, however, said regardless of the hopelessness, the future would be better.