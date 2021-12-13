By Chinelo Obogo

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has acquired a new Airbus 320 aircraft expand its operations, increasing its to eight.

The spokesman of the airline, Achillieus-Chud Uchegbu, said the aircraft touched down on the runway of the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), Lagos on Sunday, December 12, 2021 and taxied to the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), Lagos, the operational base of the airline in Lagos.

Uchegbu said that with the additional aircraft, more frequencies will be added for the festive period to make connections easier for the travelling public.

He said the airline was pleased with the positive feedback it continues to receive from passengers and assured that more routes would soon be opened.

“The airline understands that the service of reliable airline is built around schedule integrity and safety, which remains the fulcrum of UNA’s entire operations,” said.

He said that the airline had been operating flights in line with global safety standards and promised that it would continue to maintain it in all its operations.

The new A320 has total capacity of 180 – 12 business and 168 economy seats and would be deployed to Lagos, Owerri, Asaba and Enugu routes, but won’t be used on the Anambra airport due to the capacity of its runway.

