By Chinelo Obogo

United Nigeria Airlines has said it will commence scheduled flight operations to Anambra airport on Saturday, December 18.

The airline’s Head, Corporate Communications, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, said in a statement

that the airline will operate scheduled regular flights from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos to the brand new Anambra airport on Saturdays and Sundays in the immediate but other flight schedules will be announced shortly.