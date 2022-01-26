From Magnus Eze, Enugu

United Nigeria Airlines, yesterday, said it would in the next one year invest hugely in Enugu State as its operational hub.

Chairman of the airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, who stated this at the opening session of the 2022 management retreat of the company in Enugu.

Ge said the airline is also poised to expand its activities across all commercial airports in Nigeria.

He said the two-day retreat with the theme: “Positioning for growth,” which preceded the airline’s first year anniversary celebration was in keeping with its motto of flying to unite.

Okonkwo said as the only airline with its base in Enugu and the South East, it plans to increase its presence in the Coal City, while hoping to get the necessary support and cooperation from the state government.

“We are going to increase our interaction with the government of Enugu State. We do hope that the government will also provide us with the support and environment we need to thrive,” he said.

He recalled that at the start of operations on February 12, 2021, the airline had four aircraft on its fleet, which was later increased with additional big body aircraft. He said that the plan was to double the number by the end of the year, starting with the addition of two other big body aircraft in the first quarter of 2022.

“We want to find ourselves in all commercial airports in Nigeria and that will mean expanding to the Northeast and the Northwest and further down the Southwest and the South-South. It also means we will have to increase our operations and staff strength.”

Noting that safety is at the core of the company’s values, Okonkwo said the airline’s regional operations would take off in the first quarter of 2022.