Unitrust Insurance Company Ltd. on Friday said it paid its customers over N269 million as claims in the first quarter of 2020.

The insurance company said in a statement that the claims were paid during the COVID-19 lockdown in fulfillment of its avowed commitment to prompt claims settlements.

“We have been working remotely despite the COVID-19 disruption and have remained reachable to our customers via our CRM solutions and other business continuity plans.

“Some of the major businesses whose claims were settled includes: Mouka Foam Ltd. (Fire and burglary Policy), Pz Cusson Nigerian Ltd and Subsidiary (Marine and Fire policy),” it stated.

According to Unitrust Insurance, other organisation that were also settled included Sumal Foods limited (Marine Cargo and Goods-in-Transit), RATCON Construction (Engineering and Cash-in -Transit Insurance).

Unitrust was licensed in 1981 and authorized by the Corporate Affairs Commission RC- 42899 and National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). (NAN)