Unity Bank Plc has fully activated its Business Continuity Plan and implemented additional safety measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

A statement from the bank explains that, in line with this initiative, employees in non-essential functions now works remotely to minimise physical interaction as well as observe social distancing intended to safeguard all stakeholders against the threats posed by the virus. The bank has also suspended all training programmes and all meetings will henceforth be held virtually.

All employees who recently returned from foreign trips have also been directed to commence self-isolation, even as members of staff are encouraged to report any such staff or any that have come in contact or related with anyone who recently returned from a foreign trip.

The bank will continue to enforce compulsory temperature screening and the use of hand sanitisers for all those that must gain access to any of its business premises.

Our customers are encouraged to transact business at this time on our alternative channels and reduce traffic in the business offices. Only customers with essential financial transactions are advised to visit our branches.

To mitigate the impact of this development, all our digital banking channels have been optimized to cater for all forms of transactions. The Bank’s self-service platforms like the multi-lingual USSD platform *7799#, the mobile banking app, UniFi app and the internet banking service, UnityOnline have been optimized to meet all customer’s needs such as funds transfer, bill payments, airtime and data recharge, etc.

A statement by the bank said the Business Continuity Plan was fully activated to ensure the safety of all employees without disrupting customers’ access to the Bank’s services.

“While it is important to remain calm in the midst of this crisis, we cannot overemphasize the importance of maintaining minimum hygiene and safety precautions as a matter of practice to guarantee the wellbeing of our employees and customers which will contribute significantly to the collaborative efforts to minimize the spread of this virus,” the bank said.