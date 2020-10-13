Nigeria’s retail lender, Unity Bank Plc, in marking the 2020 Customer Service Week , has rewarded staff and teams that have created an exceptional customer service experience in the bank.

The 2020 Customer Service Week was a week-long event from October 5 – 9 across the lender’s over 200 branch networks in the country.

The theme of this year’s Customer Service Week: “Dream Team” and it reflected the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all customers. As part of the activities marking event, all branches of the bank engaged in several activities aimed at making the celebration exciting and memorable. There were also several activities to reward outstanding teams across all branches and units of the bank.

Also, Unity Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, engaged directly with the customers within the week to personally appreciate their continuous patronage and assure them of more reliable services and customer-centric business.

Commenting on the programmes, Mrs Somefun, said that “in the recent past, the bank initiated a dynamic customer services experience strategy which enabled the bank and customers to adjust quickly to the new normal caused by the pandemic”.

With an increasing focus on digital strategy, the bank has continued to prioritise the customer over the past few years. This, it has achieved, through introducing innovative digital products such as the USSDbanking *7799# in local languages, and mobile banking solution, UniFi which have boosted customers’ access to the bank’s services, while facilitating convenience.

These electronic banking channels are constantly updated with new and exciting features to put the customers first and make their banking experiences top-notch in the industry.

Speaking on this year’s Customer Service Week, its Chief Customer Service Officer, Mrs. Titilayo Abraham, said: “Over the past two decades, Unity Bank has maintained a sterling customer service record and will continue to strive to maintain this. With our dynamic and vibrant customer care team, we shall continue to put our customers at the heart of our business operations.”