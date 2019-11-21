As part of its efforts to promote sustainable development, Unity Bank in collaboration with Avant-Garde Innovation & Technology Services (AGITS) has championed a stakeholder’ forum to drive major advocacy initiatives for stronger climate action that will entrench values and ethos for achieving sustainable development goals.

The roundtable discourse themed – “The Future of Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Achieving Economic Growth with Low Carbon Trajectory in a Circular Economy” drew participation of development partners and major stakeholders to reappraise commitments to sustainable development goals.

The Roundtable provided the platform for stakeholders to evaluate developmental activities impacting on climate change and opportunities in a green economy as a means of improving environmental sustainability, addressing global warming, raising sea level, pollution, desertification and deforestation, and to determine effective response to promote community action, protect the environment and advance sustainable development in Nigeria.

Having promoted sustainable practices in agriculture over the years, and its commitment to sustainability, Unity Bank appreciates the need to create more awareness, engagement and collaboration in the execution of sustainability initiatives, hence the roundtable was not only relevant but timely.