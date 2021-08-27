From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Unity Bank said donation of an office complex to Borno State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), was aimed at supporting initiative to revamp the education sector in the state

Managing Director of the bank, Mrs Tomi Somefun while commissioning the office complex built by the bank for SUBEB in Maiduguri, Borno State capital late Thursday, said the donation was a defiant support for development of education in the state after 12 years of setback caused by insurgency.

“The SUBEB Office building stands today as a symbol of our defiant resolve and commitment to education in the northeast and in Nigeria,” said the MD who was represented by the bank Zonal Head, Abuja and North-Central, Alhaji Nuruddin Bashir

She said the bank understand the critical role of education in driving developmental aspirations of individuals and the state. She explained that it was for this reason the bank provided the facility as part of its contribution to revamping the education sector in the state.

“We have observed the passionate commitment to education that the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has displayed in driving quality education in the State through human capacity building,” she said, pledging more support for the state in future.

Somefun disclosed that the bank donated N25 million to Borno to support the State University project in 2014. She said the bank demonstrated its support for the people of the state as it declined to shut down its operation in the capital amid incessant attacks and killings by Boko Haram between 2014 and 2016.

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum commended the initiative of the bank.

He said the building and donation of the office complex shows the bank’s support the aggressive mass literacy programme of the

State and federal governments. He said the facility will improve work environment and educational infrastructure.He assured the state government will improve partnership with Unity Bank.

The commissioning was attended by senior government officials in the state and top officials of the bank in the north.