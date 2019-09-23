The Lagos State Fire Service says that the Unity Bank’s head office inferno in Lagos on Monday was put out by the combined efforts of its personnel and those of others.

The fire service stated this in a two-paragraph statement posted on its Face book page: Lagos Fire Service.

It also said that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

“The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained…details later,” the service said.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) attempt to ascertain the cause of the fire from a top management of Lagos Fire Service also proved abortive.

The source said “We are not permitted to talk to the press directly, it is only the Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties that can address the press.”

The correspondent said that all efforts to reach the Commissioner for Special Duties for his reaction also proved abortive.

NAN reports that the head office of the bank, located on Victoria Island, Lagos, was engulfed in an inferno in the early hours of Monday.(NAN)