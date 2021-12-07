By Omodele Adigun

Nigerian Retail Lender, Unity Bank Plc, is set to engage no fewer than five million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operated by women in the South West region, even as Sola Sobowale, the Brand Ambassador, said no women would be left behind as the bank launches Yanga Account in Ibadan.

Unity Bank officially launched the Yanga Account in Abuja recently where the veteran Nollywood actress was unveiled to the target market as Brand Ambassador to specifically promote women MSMEs and create a unique proposition for Yanga Account and the brand in the market.

Yanga Account is a complete suite of services designed to promote financial inclusion among women through stress-free savings and investment, access to the services of dedicated sales agents, agency banking services close to the location of their businesses, special business seminar and training on how to grow business, access to micro-loans, customised debit cards and other bundled e-banking products.

Speaking at the event in Ibadan, the bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, said: “Yanga Account heralds a new dawn for my fellow women operating businesses in South West Nigeria. The Yanga account is open to all market women in farming, fashion design, tailoring, frozen food, pastry and baking, cosmetics, jewellery designs and making, skincare, eateries and restaurants, etc. whether living in the communities or cities.

“The Yanga Account is conceived and designed for the financial literacy and empowerment of Nigerian women. It is about making sure that our women, who make up of 55 per cent of the financially excluded Nigerians have access to basic and life-changing financial services”.

Also speaking, the Bank’s new brand ambassador, King of Boys star, Sola Sobowale invited all Nigerian women who operate businesses in the South West to embrace the incredible opportunities offered by the Yanga account to grow their businesses.

