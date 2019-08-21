As part of collaborative initiative to consistently promote Small & Medium scale enterprises (SMEs), Unity Bank had hosted the maiden edition of SME clinic in conjunction with Signal Alliance and Businessday Newspaper as a capacity building workshop to bridge knowledge gap.

The SME clinic was designed to boost SMEs operators in leveraging effective branding and marketing strategy expected play key role in creating added value for products and making start up become a big brand enterprise.

Coming on the verge of the 5th industrial revolution and the need to put SMEs ahead of the fast paced developments, the clinic provided platform to expose participants drawn amongst Fintech operators, retailers, social services, schools, contractors, professional service firms, wholesalers, manufacturers, hospitality, NGOs, clubs and associations, supplies and agric value chain to the opportunities available as convergence of technology and human begin to take center stage.

Commenting on the Clinic, the Head of SME, Unity Bank Plc, Opeyemi Ojesina said that as a key market focus contributing about 48per cent of the national GDP in the last five year, 50per cent of industrial jobs and nearly 90per cent of the manufacturing sector in terms of number of enterprises, hosting a capacity building initiative of this nature enables the bank to have more insight for enhancing SMEs. financial inclusion.