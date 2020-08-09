Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says unity, peace and development of the State remain the cardinal points of his administration.

The Governor said fostering of unity irrespective of tribe or religion among the diverse ethnic groups in the State remains the driving force upon which the quest for the transformation of the State can be realised and enhanced respectively.

He stated this yesterday during a stakeholders meeting organized by the Mada Development Association Youth Wing in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

Sule recalled that his administration came into power on the mantra of uniting the people of the State, as he commended the Mada Youth Wing for convening the meeting to serve as a platform for fostering unity irrespective of political leanings, tribe or religion.

“This meeting is a clear indication that unity, peace is returning among the Mada Nation.

“The team did a wonderful job by bringing everybody together, all our former Deputy Governors, all our former Senators together. It is a fantastic meeting, where we can now to talk to each other directly. And I can see clearly, the beginning of the Mada nation getting united,” the Governor stated.

The governor also noted that the vision of his administration is to see that people of the state united as one indivisible family in order to develop the state together.

“I will like to see this replicated in every Local Government and at the end of the day, all the people of Nasarawa State coming under one umbrella with a question that what do we do to bring development to Nasarawa State”?

“As long as you can see somebody from Akwanga working for development in Keffi, somebody in Keffi, looking for development in Awe, for me this is the direction we should go,” he declared.

Earlier, the National President of Mada Youth Wing, Gyuni Umaru said the meeting was convened to afford the Mada people an opportunity to talk to each other with a view to forging and ensuring development of the Mada Nation.

Also speaking, the paramount ruler of the Mada nation, the Chun Mada, HRH Mr Samson Gamu-Yare said, the purpose of the meeting is for the Mada people to set agenda for the resolution of their differences in other to chart the way forward, especially now that their son Abdullahi Sule is the Governor of the state.

The meeting had in attendance three former Deputy Governors of the State, all former Senators, all elected and political appointees from the area, traditional rulers, academicians, as well as illustrious sons and daughters of the Mada Nation.