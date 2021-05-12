The Roman Catholic Archdiocese in Onitsha on Monday gave their endorsement to Hon. Azuka “Zukky” Okwuosa, one of the leading aspirants eyeing the Anambra governorship ticket in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections.

Hon. Okwuosa was said to have received the endorsement because of his passionate and selfless traits, worthy of any devoted Christian.

It will be recalled last week, Okwuosa, a philanthropist cum politician was spotted at the 2021 SYNOD of the St. Michael’s and All Angels Parish, Nawfia, where he addressed the congregation.

The devout Anglican called for oneness and unwavering unity, noting that this is one of the huge answers to the constant vices, currently battling Anambra State.

Although the Archbishop, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, and the vicar general, Most Rev. Denis Isizoh of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, were not physically present to give their verbal backing, sources said the leading aspirant has the full backing of the Catholics.

It would also be recalled that the Bishop of the Awka Anglican Diocese, His Lordship Most Rev. Chibuzo Ibezim, appreciated Hon Okwuosa’s laudable support for church projects over the years.

During the occasion, he encouraged everyone to seek God’s kingdom first, and other things would definitely be added.

Rev. Ibezim also emphasized that with love and unity, most challenges would be surmounted.

In his response, Hon. Okwuosa assured that unity through total inclusion is one of the things Anambrarians would enjoy if voted into power.