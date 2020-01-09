Jude Chinedu, Enugu and Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Ndigbo United Forum (NUF), a pro-Igbo organisation, has said the possibility of having a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction could only become a reality if the political class in the South East put away their differences and eschew partisan sentiments.

Acting President General of the group, Chief Goddy Ezenagu, who stated in Enugu, yesterday, that it was against the law of natural justice for Ndigbo to be denied the chance of leading the nation in 2023.

“We pray for peace, love and understanding among Ndigbo in 2020 and beyond. It is only in the atmosphere of peace and love that we could pursue our rights and privileges, which includes but not limited to producing the president of this country.

“The issue of the 2023 presidential election has taken a centre stage. The Igbo nation lost out completely at the centre, as we are not adequately represented as one of the third major components of the Nigerian project. The issue of federal character has been jettisoned. This situation must change forthwith,” he warned.

Chief Ezenagu appealed to the two major political parties APC and PDP to, “facilitate the possibility of the Igbo securing the presidency by fielding only Igbo candidates in 2023. This will be in consonance with the principles of equity, natural justice, good conscience,” Ezenagu said.

He bemoaned series of challenges faced by Ndigbo in 2019 such as the hounding of Igbo businesses both within and outside the country advising Igbo business owners to always maintain the part of peace.

Meanwhile, an Aba-based lawyer and national coordinator for Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG), Olusegun Bamgbose, has told politicians to advise President Muhammadu Buhari on how to confront the challenges of nation building instead of distracting him with 2023 politics

He spoke against the backdrop of recent visits by Pastor Tunde Bakare and Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the Villa and their statements on the president’s succession plan.

Bamgbose, who described as “sad and very unfortunate” comments made by the two prominent Nigerians, said their visit should have been used to proffer solutions to problems confronting Nigeria, instead of strategising for 2023.