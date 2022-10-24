From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In preparation to the 2022-2023 season, a goal each from Obasi Dennis and Ibe Agu were all the Solid Miners needed in a crunchy encounter against a young but determined Like Minds FC to record a one hundred per cent Group Stage result and cement their place in the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 Unity Pre-season Tournament taking place in Abuja.

In a game watched by new President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alh. Ibrahim Musa Gusau, alongside Chairman of Nasarawa United FC, Barr. Isaac Danladi, and Special Assistant to Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports on Media, Kola Daniel.

Daily sun reports that Iyamu Peter had sent a well-tailored pass to Obasi Dennis from the centre circle with the latter beautifully controlling the ball before smashing it past the face of the goalkeeper, Joshua Edijama, to gift United an early lead at the Area 3 football field.

United jealously guarded the scoreline heading into the break.

But it was game-on, four minutes into the restart, as Like Minds drew level with a thunderbolt courtesy of Hope Naala.

From there on, the Abuja-based 3rd-tier side led possession, dictating the rhythm of the game, including calling Ameh Godwin into some forced saves.

But their dominance was temporary as United brought their experience instinct to bear. Ibe Agu’s free-kick was deflected into the back of the net in the 59th minute.

As the clock ticked toward regulation time, Israel Egarere of Like Minds FC was shown the marching orders by the centre referee after picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Emmanuel Ogbole, reducing the side to ten men.

Despite the numerical advantage, United could not increase their goal tally as the contentious game ended 1-2 in favour of the Nigeria Professional Football League side, making them the first team to qualify for the last eight in the competition.