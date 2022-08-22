From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Ministry of Education has announced date for oral interview for 207 persons that passed competency-based test for opportunity to be appointed Principals of Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) otherwise known as Unity Schools.

A circular from the Ministry indicated that 137 persons out of the 344 civil servants that participated in the examination failed, and those that passed would participate in the forthcoming oral interview.

Director, Human Resource Management, Federal Ministry of Education, David Gende, in a circular marked FME/S/1317/C.1/VOL.1/51 dated August 16, 2022, asked the successful candidates to present themselves for oral interview at the scheduled date.

He recalled that the Federal Government had decided that from the 2022/2023 academic session, those to be appointed Principals of the schools must have taken part in a competency-based test and emerged successful.