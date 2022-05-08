From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

No fewer than 69,828 candidates yesterday sat for the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) organized by the National Examinations Council (NECO) for admission into the Federal Governmental Colleges (FGCs) also known as Unity Schools.

Breakdown of the figure indicated that Lagos State registered the highest number of candidates with 19,516 candidates, while Kebbi State had the least with 74 candidates.

NECO Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, told journalists in Abuja, yesterday, that out of over 69,000 candidates that registered for the examination, 36,855 are female while 32,000 candidates are male.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who monitored the examination in some school centres in Abuja, expressed satisfaction with the organization and arrangements, which resulted in the success of the examination.

Adamu who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejoh, visited centres at Government Secondary School, Lugbe; Junior Secondary School, Lugbe; and Federal Government College, Kwali, Abuja, in company of some officials of the Ministry and NECO.

He was impressed with the increased participation of female candidates, encouraging other states with low registration to mobilize more candidates to participate in next year’s exercise.

He also assured parents and guardians of transparency, equity and fairness in the selection and admission of candidates in the Federal Government Colleges.

