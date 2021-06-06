From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

No fewer than 76,855 candidates, yesterday, sat for the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) organized by the National Examinations Council (NECO) for admission into the 110 Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) also known as Unity Schools.

Breakdown of the figure indicated that Lagos State with 21,423 candidates topped the registration table. It was followed by FCT with 8,674 candidates; Anambra 5,738, Zamfara 4,865 while Taraba recorded the least with 113 candidates.

The record also put the total number of female candidates who sat for the examination at 39,555 and their male counterparts at 37,300.

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, alongside the Acting NECO Registrar, Mr. Ebikibina Ogborodi and some top officials of the Ministry monitored the exercise in some schools in Abuja.

The Minister said that the exercise was generally hitch-free nationwide, disclosing government’s plan to increase the carrying capacity of the Unity Schools to 30,000 to accommodate more candidates who are desirous of attending the Colleges.

Adamu attributed the higher number of female candidate to the sensitization efforts of his Ministry.