Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has approved the reopening of Unity Schools across the country on October 11.

The minister in a letter, yesterday, in Lagos said the approval was for students in Junior Secondary Schools and Senior Secondary Schools.

He said that the action was to enable students who have been at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic to complete their academic session which would end in December.

The minister advised that COVID-19 protocols should be strictly observed in all the federal government colleges to prevent the spread of the virus among students.

“However, schools that have not concluded their second term examination should round off and commence third term immediately which is expected to end in December,” he said.