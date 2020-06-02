In line with the efforts to drive the financial literacy initiatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Unity Bank Plc has announced a One Minute Genius (OMG), an educational gameshow to engage students as part of activities to commemorate this year’s Children’s Day.

Over 120 winners are expected to emerge at the end of the five-day contest that kicked off yesterday (Monday) and run daily till Friday, on Beat FM 99.9 Lagos, Beat FM Abuja, 94.1, and online on the Bank’s Website (www.unitybankng.com/omg).

The One Minute Genius is an initiative that underscores Unity Bank’s belief in children. It connects with the Nigerian children’s aspirations and reinforces the importance of education as a vehicle to empower the child to succeed beyond their wildest dreams.

Every Child and student between the ages of 6 –12 years are welcome to participate in the game. The idea is to enable the participant improve their intelligent quotient and unleash the genius in them. The game will be played as a blend of quizzes containing spelling Bee and Arithmetic questions.

The children that answer the questions correctly within the one-minute stipulated timeframe will be rewarded with cash prizes.

Commenting on the initiative, the Head, Retail and SME Banking, Funwa Akinmade, said: “The One Minute Genius gameshow is a participatory learning and reward contest aimed at motivating students towards subject mastery using a branch of reinforcement model.

“At Unity Bank, we continue to look for innovative ways to impact the next generation. This year has proved very challenging because the world battles a pandemic, but we must continue to make deliberate and conscious efforts to cater to the needs of our future generation.

“This gameshow provides an invaluable opportunity to engage the young minds creatively to provide stimulating learning opportunities despite the pandemic.

“We hope that parents and guardians will avail their wards the opportunity to explore the opportunity that this provides.”

In previous editions of Children’s Day engagement, the bank held Spelling BEE competition in 2019 while it hosted students of Kings College, Lagos to promote financial literacy, leadership, and advocacy against anti-social behaviour among youths in 2018.