From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The management of Univasa Nigeria ltd, an indigenous ride-hailing, says that its online taxi service would ease difficulties faced by passengers as well as offer reliable commute to riders in Edo State.

It also said that about 175 drivers have been engaged to carry out the operation in the state.

Dr Ben Adeniyi, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company gave the assurance at the official launch of the e-hailing service in Benin City.

He said the app-based ride-hailing service would bridge the gap that is already created in the transportation industry in a bid to meeting the transportation needs of Nigerians.

Dr Adeniyi said the launch followed a successful partnership with the Lagos State taxi driver and cab operators association to kick-start the platform in Lagos State with the “Baba Dey Online” campaign which closed the gaps in the state’s transportation issues by letting riders book Lagos Yellow Cab and tax rides from the comfort of their homes.

“We dreamt of today’s achievement happening and we are happy to see it come to life.

“This innovation was birthed to ease the stress of riders who still go to taxi parks to order rides and we understand that some of them may not have data, that is why the ride-hailing feature can also be used offline on the application or by calling our hotlines where a driver will be directed to them”, he said.

Represented by his General Manager, Mr John Oyakhilome, said the drivers are entitled to 90 per cent of the profit made for the services rendered while 10 per cent is to be remitted to Univasa Nigeria Ltd.

Adeniyi said the cars are going to be fitted with car tracking devices and other incentive packages to encourage the drivers.

Adeniyi also said, that to make the transport service affordable, riders are to pay N70 per kilometre, N12 per minute, N260 base fare and N500 minimum fare.