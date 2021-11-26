In celebration of Universal Children’s Day, pay-TV provider, StarTimes has donated writing tablets to primary school pupils, as part of its contributions to championing the rights of a child to quality education.

Universal Children’s Day is celebrated on 20 November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improve children’s welfare.

According to the United Nations, the day offers everyone an inspirational entry-point to advocate, promote and celebrate children’s rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children.

With this year’s theme, A Better Future for Every Child, StarTimes chose to enrich pupils’ learning experience by donating ‘magic’ writing tablets to pupils from primary one to three. Beneficiary schools included New City Primary School, Mushin; Palm Avenue Primary School, Mushin; Rhosaac Schools, Aboru; Ibafo Community School, Ibafo, among others.

While thanking StarTimes for such kind gestures, Akintunde Oyetade, Director, Panning, Research and Logistics, Mushin Local Government, Lagos, said the brand has immensely contributed to learning with its array of kids’ content that every home can afford and easily access to positively expose young minds to the world around them.

Also speaking, Mr. Eric Xiao, General Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said, “children are central to what we do and while we exist as a corporate organisation. This informs while we invest in their well-being, from the exciting Kids’ channels like Toonami, Jim Jam, DreamWorks, ST Kids, Cbeebies, Baby TV, Da Vinci, and Nickelodeon, to corporate gifts to enrich their learning experience. These offer them lots of fun shows, activities, and games as they learn their numbers, words, colours, and more.”

