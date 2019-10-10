Universal Insurance Plc has debunked claims of any association with the “Standard Payment Investment Scheme” presently circulating on some social media platforms.

Standard Payment Scheme had reported employing the name of underwriting company in a bid to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public in the name of investment for higher returns.

The company disclosed in a statement, that it does not know anything about Standard Payment Investment nor does it have any dealings whatsoever with the promoters of the Ponzi scheme and advised the general public and its esteemed customers against dealing with unauthorized persons in their relationship with Universal Insurance Plc.

“We stand to refute the claim by Standard Payment Investment that it has collaboration with Universal Insurance Plc. We do NOT know who they are, talkless of having any dealings with them whatsoever.

“Our esteemed customers know us for what we stand for having been in the business of insurance for over five decades and still counting.

“We, therefore, wish to warn the general public against associating the name of Universal Insurance Plc with the anonymous group of scammers,” Ben Ujoatuonu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer has said.

Ujoatuonu added that the company has taken steps to involve anti-fraud and law enforcement agencies in a bid to nip the fraudulent activity of the group in the bud and to prevent them from further dragging the reputation of Universal Insurance Plc in the mud.