By Chiamaka Ajeamo

As part of measures to indemnify commercial tricycle operators popularly known as ‘Keke’ riders and their passengers on Nigerian roads, Universal Insurance Plc has unveiled a cover called Keke Pass.

According to the insurer, the Keke Pass plan is specially designed to provide cover for personal accidents to the insured keke rider and the product will be sold as an individual policy and as a group scheme to riders.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Benedict Ujoatuonu, speaking on this product said the cover is a compensation plan for riders in case of an accident as it will take care of medical expenses, death or permanent disability, personal disability and repair assist.

Ujoatuonu added that the product comes in four different plans which are: Jeje cover, Carry-Go cover, No-Shaking cover, and Confaam cover and; the premium amount to pay will however depend on the type of plan selected.

“Usually in motor insurance policies we have centered only on taking care of the loss of the insured vehicle on third party liabilities. But our keke pass is an innovative product that looks at the rider himself in making sure that adequate insurance is provided for the benefit of the rider in case he sustains injury that requires medical attention while he is riding temporarily or permanent disability as a result of the accident or in the unfortunate event of the death of the rider. Whatever happens to the rider while he is riding is fully taken care of by Keke Pass.”

While assuring the riders that Universal will always ensure they get the required support needed in their businesses, he urged them and their groups to embrace the new products so that they can create benefits for their members which will in turn sustain their business.