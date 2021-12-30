As part of measures to lessen losses associated with fire disasters and indemnify shop owners, Universal Insurance Plc in conjunction with T.A. Braithwaite Insurance Brokers has launched shop insurance retail cover.

According to the underwriter, the partnership is aimed at opening more avenues for the sale of its fire and special perils products.

Commenting on this development, the company said developing the product became necessary considering the fact that most shop owners do not embrace insurance and need to protect their goods and properties against fire and special perils.

Speaking at the launch event, its Managing Director, Benedict Ujoatuonu, promised prompt payment in line with the company’s tradition and urged shop owners to take advantage of benefits provided by the unique product.

On his part, the Managing Director of T.A. Braithwaite Insurance Brokers, Akintunde Aturu thanked Universal Insurance for the opportunity to partner with the company and also expressed his belief that shop owners stand to benefit a lot from the shop insurance policy.