From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU) have declared that they will embark on a two-week warning strike, starting from tomorrow.

This may completely cripple activities in the public universities considering the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

ASUU had extended its strike by two months, at the expiration of its four-week warning strike, which it declared on Monday, February 14.

Also, NAAT barely six day ago directed its members to commence a two weeks warning strike due to the alleged failure of the Federal Government to implement agreements reached with the union.

Both SSANU and NASU have equally joined the industrial action after a two-week warning strike was declared on Friday.

The unions blamed its decision on failure of the Nigerian government to react to its letter earlier issued threatening to down tools.

The notice is contained in a memo addressed to the leadership of the unions’ branches nationwide and dated March 25, 2022.

The memo by JAC, which was signed by SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, is entitled: “Commencement of two-week warning strike.”

It reads in part: “In view of the nonchalant attitude of the government to our demands, this is to direct our members in all universities and inter-university centres throughout the country to commence a two-week strike by midnight of Sunday, 27 March, 2022, in the first instance as earlier conveyed to the Federal Government in our letter.

“Please note that the two-week warning strike should be comprehensive and total as no concession should be given under any guise.

“Your strict compliance and adherence to this directive is mandatory for all branches of NASU and SSANU in the universities and inter-university centres.”