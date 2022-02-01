From John Adams Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged universities in the country to play pivotal role in the realization of the national developmental agenda.

To this end, the Universities should be at the forefront of research that will lead to the achievement of the objective.

Buhari made the remarks in a speech he sent to the 38 foundation and 30th convocation of the Federal University of Technology Minna Niger state on Tuesday.

The President who was represented by the Minister of State Education, Chief Chukwuemeka Uwajiuba also charged universities to look inwards for their funding through government will continue to provide the needed funds for the day to say running of the institutions stressing that ” Government will always remain alive to its responsibilities to universities”.

Buhari also appealed to stakeholders to support governments efforts in the development of the country’s education sector.

He said to ensure even spread of educational institutions and for the country to achieve the needed breakthrough in the field of science, the federal government is to establish Federal Universities of Technology in each of the 6 geo political zones of the country.

Newly installed Chancellor of the University Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, who is the Deji of Akure and Chairman Ondo state Council of Obas in an address made a passionate plea to the federal government for the provision of ” Special Funds” for Universities of Technology because of their peculiarities.

Oba Ogunlade said the provision of the special funds will also help the institutions ” To champion the country’s technological drive in line with the federal governments digital economy initiative”.

The monarch disclosed that in view of the shortsge of accommodation facing the university he will personally construct a hostel for students use.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Professor Abdullahi Bala disclosed that 42 out of the 44 undergraduate programmes run by the institution have received full accreditation of the National Universities Commission NUC.

He said between 2018 and 2021 no fewer than 1216 staff were promoted with 87 of them elevated to Professors and 107 Associate Professors.

He announced that Enebe Simon Adinoyi of the Department of Quantity Survey, School of Environmental Technology emerged the overall best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.88 coming out with first class.

57 other students graduated with first class out of the over 5000 students that graduated.