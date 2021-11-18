From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A professor of Microbiology, Prof Uchechi Nnebuihe Ekwenye has joined in the call for and end to open defecation in the country.

This is even as she advocated for strict and regular monitoring of water used for drinking and other purposes to determine their microbiological and physicochemical analysis.

Prof Ekwenye made the call at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State while delivering her inaugural lecture, titled, “Microbes, Friends and Foes”.

Describing microorganisms as friends and foes to the humans and the environment, the professor of Microbiology said microorganisms are beneficial to humans in areas of dairy products, bread baking, production of alcoholic drinks, production of organic acids, enzymes, steroids and cosmetics.

She added that microorganisms are also beneficial in fertilisation of soils, production of antibiotics, vaccines, probiotics, sewage treatment, bioenergy, traditional fermentation of foods and others.

But as enemy to humans and the environment, Prof Ekwenye listed its havoc to include agents of diseases, including COVID-19, SARS and other viruses.

She recommended that chicken feather wastes should be used biotechnologically for the production of fertilizer and feather meals.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe described the event as academic harvest, adding that his school would continue to be involved in researches in order to provide solutions to the numerous problems facing the Nigerian society and beyond.

Prof Iwe congratulated the inaugural lecturer, Prof Ekwenye for making the school proud through her rich research.

