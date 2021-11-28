From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

A lecturer in the department of Zoology, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Ilorin, Professor Moshood Keke Mustapha at the weekend called on federal government to established a National Lake service and National Lake service Commission in Nigeria.

According to the UNILORIN lecturer said the Commission when established would regularly inspect , survey, protect and maintain and manage Nigeria’s lakes for safety, hazardous conditions, susceptibility to failure, and record keeping among others.

Delivering the 210th inaugural lecture of the university, entitled: ‘Man-Made Lakes: A Means of Eradicating Man-Made Poverty’ Professor Moshood, explained further that the bill which established National Climate Change Commission, should be signed into law immediately due to the perceived effects of climate change on every sphere of our life.

He argued that legal framework for the planning, development, regulation and management of man-made lakes in Nigeria should be strengthened in order to deliver their functions sustainably.

He recommended among others that government should develop the lakes for inland waterways navigation to complement the highways, saying it will aid development of the communities along the waterways through provision of basic amenities and citing industries.

While explaining the value of lakes to humanity, asserted that the cost of developing and maintaining waterways is 80 percent lower than that of highways.

He said guided recreational activities such as sport, fishing, angling, swimming, diving, boating, bird watching, sightseeing, picnicking and camping should be superimposed and strengthened on these lakes to generate employment, income, revenue and tourism.

He however, noted that “just like other man-made structures, man-made lakes undergo wears and tears,” adding that ” they should be removed or demolished as a result of aging, blockage, cracks, seepage, obsoleteness, inadequate management and faulty design.”

Professor Moshood advised the University of Ilorin, to make more judicious use of her lake for teaching, research, community service, tourism, recreation and revenue generation by proper management of the lake and its vast resources.

He said since it is man that needs lakes, ” man should be benevolent to the lakes by protecting, preserving, conserving and managing them and their vast resources to enable him reap the dividends of the lakes in providing livelihood and sustenance for today and the future needs and in eradicating Man-Made poverty.”

