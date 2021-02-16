From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A university don has called on the federal government to be holistic in its approach in ensuring that issues of injustice being raided by the peoples of the South-South and South-East are properly addressed.

‘I stand to be corrected that the people of South-South, South-East have not gotten a fair deal from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government administration, particularly the Igbo, who apparently seem to have been marginalized in the scheme of things,’ Prof Prince Nwakanma said.

‘For me, it is time the high level of injustice and inadequacies being demonstrated by the President Buhari-led Federal Government on Igbos need to be looked into with a view to addressing them properly, as all of us are stakeholders in this country.

‘Regrettably, the people of the South-South and South-East have been denied better infrastructure namely, good roads, federal appointments, siting of projects and others; and yet, they still remain the major actors, who are contributing positively to the growth of the country.’

Speaking further, the university scholar held the view that the clamour for an Igbo president in 2023, was overdue.

‘In fact, if things are to be done properly or on merit in Nigeria, there is no cogent reason an Igbo man from the South-East should not have been accorded the chance to become President of Nigeria come 2023,’ he observed.

‘No doubt, an Igbo man has the ability and intellectual capacity to govern this country as President, except that the trend of injustice being displayed by the federal government appears to be the biggest challenge, which has eaten deep into the fabric of the nation.’

He concluded that ‘If the problem of Igbos has to do with lack of unity, I think it behooves on them to sit back and forge a consensus on the best way to come out with a better solution.’