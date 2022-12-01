From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Director, sports committee, The Federal University of Lafia pro. Victor Dukar has said the institution will do everything within it’s power to equip and improve sporting facilities in the institution to meet international standards.

This is even as he extols sports as a fast spinning money making industry in the world adding that their aim is to harness raw talents in the university that would represent the institution in both national and international games.

Victor made the disclosure on Thursday at the sports complex, permanent site, Lafia, saying the institution is encouraging this football competition to Hunt for sports men and women that will represent the university in the future.

He further said it is also a time were student get to relate well with one another outside the class room and “as they said all work without play makes Jack a dull boy” so we don’t want this university to be a university of dull boys and girl’s.” he said

According to him, sports is now a money spinning Industry which the university would ensure that Competitive facilities are in place to be able to develop talent were ever they may be even in Lafia.

“Who knows we could develop another Amusan’s of the future in Lafia if the basic things that should be done are giving serious priority.”

He therefore urged the government to develop sports from primary school level noting that most schools don’t have sporting facilities, calling for the reintroduction of facilities in schools towards developing talent across deferent sports.

Also speaking, Head Coach: Auta Williams explained the essence of the event describing the inter-faculty games, as an annual event that comes up every year adding that this years inter-faculty games have been so great.

‘Before, we use to have at least 3 faculty for the maidden edition, now we have 5 to 9 faculty, you can see that it has gone large the sport also have increased we have about 11 sports now. he said

He said the football competition had started since on Friday but today is the grand opening or kick off of the game, adding that the team of this years event has really improved massively in all sports.

Speaking to one of the participants, faculty of Art, FUlafia, John Godwin who said he is very delighted that the school is engaging them on such game stressing that the games will make them to relate and know some other students from other faculties.

He said the football competition would bring out the talents in them while calling on the management of the institution to sustain the tempo

Daily sun reports that climax of the event was the receiving of FUlafia Medalist from the 26th edition of the Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) which was held at Lagos state in March, 2022 by the Vic Chancellor, Prof. Shehu Abdul who also was decorated with the medals from the NUGA Council along side the Head of Sports Directorate.