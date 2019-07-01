The University of Abuja, FCT, on Monday inaugurated Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah as the 6th Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Na’allah was the immediate Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University (KWASU) where his tenure ended on July 1.

Na’allah during the inauguration said he would ensure that the university becomes central in the development of educational sector in the country.

“The vision is to make the institution, the University of national unity and to graduate students that will create wealth and not be parasites in the society.

“To graduate scholars that will break new grounds with cutting edge research, a university that will be so fundamental to meet the aspirations of Nigeria.

“Our goal is to be fundamental in the development of this country and ranking of a university is about the impact of the student that graduated from the university.

“We will impact meaningfully as a university and everything we will do is to make sure that University of Abuja is central to the development of educational sector in Nigeria,” he said.

The new VC obtained a BA in English from the University of Ilorin in 1988 and received M.A. Literature in English from the same university in 1992.

He subsequently became professor and chair of African Studies at the Western Illinois University before he became KWASU VC and now Uni-Abuja.

(NAN)