The University of Buckingham (UB) Alumni Association, Nigerian Chapter, has elected a new set of executive members to steer the affairs of the organisation for the next two years.

The election, held over the weekend virtually, saw 11 eminent Nigerians elected into various positions.

Declaring the results of the polls, the chairman of the reorganising/electoral committee, Mr. Seni Adio, announced Mr. Olakanmi Arowosegbe as president, while Abuja-based oil and gas administrator, Mrs. Blessing Ughiovhe, emerged vice-president.

An entrepreneur, Mr. Oke Odhomor, was announced as the general secretary, while Mr. Abdul Umar Mutallab got the mandate to manage the treasury of the association.

An Abuja-based socialite, Mrs. Tinuke Julius-Adegoke, won the contest for social secretary; guest lecturer at the University of Buckingham’s Center for Security and Intelligence Studies, Fidel Abowei, got the position of financial secretary, while Mr. Onyeka Nwilo was elected public relations officer of the prestigious association.

In his acceptance speech, Arowosegbe said the UB alumni, estimated to be over 1,000 in Nigeria, shall be committed towards upholding the values of the institution in the country.

He said his three cardinal agenda are to pursue steady and progressive growth of the association, promote welfare and wellbeing of members and build a sustainable and stable structure for the organisation.

Founded in 1973, the University of Buckingham is a non-profit private university in Buckingham, England, and the oldest of the country’s five private universities.

Notable and renowned alumni of the University of Buckingham in Nigeria include Mr. Anthony Ehilebo, Hon. Justice Yerima, Hon. Justice Oshodi, Hon. Justice Femi Solanke, Hon. Justice Dipeolu, Hon. Justice Chidi Uwa, Hon. Justice Bose Bolaji and Hon. Justice Folake Oshin.

Others are former Osun State Deputy Governor, Erelu Olusola Obada, former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke, former House of Representatives Speaker, Hon. Patricia Etteh, and Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu of the House of Representatives.

Also part of the alumni body are former Deputy Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Funmi Tejusoho, Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, Mrs. Bola Adesola, Mrs. Bisi Soyebo, Dr. Alex Izinyon, Adekunle Osibogun, Mrs. Tinuke Akinwunmi-Nwakohu, Hon. Emeka Anohu, Hon. Chinwe Monu-Olarewaju, Mrs. Cecilia Madueke, Hon. Chijoke Edeoga, Sina Sofola, Olurotimi Vaughan, Abdul-Ganiyu Sanusi and Mr. Kingsley Odabi, among others.