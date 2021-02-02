From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The University of Calabar Community has paid its last respect to it’s pioneer neuro-surgeon, Dr. Mathias Ogbonna Nanna Nnadi, MBBS (Nig) FWACS, FMCS.

The departed specialist died late last year and his death has thrown the University community into deep mourning considering his contributions to the growth of neuro surgery in the institution.

As part of activities to mark a farewell to the neuro-surgeon, three commendation services were held in his honour.

These services took place at the College Hall, College of Medical Sciences, the St paul’s Luanga Parish both inside the University of Calabar as well as a Convocation service at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

Speaking while paying his last respect, the Chief Medical Director, CMD, University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, Professor Ikpeme Asanye Ikpeme, acknowledge the contributions of Dr. Nnadi to the growth of neuro-surgery in the institution and tasked all to learn from the departed.

“He was our first neuro-surgeon and helped us develop our division of neuro-surgery. History, I believe, will be kind to his efforts. We can only build on what he started and continue to improve.

“Our times are not in our hands and we can only take lessons from his death and aspire to leave a mark of positive imprints on the lives of people we come across”, Professor Ikpeme said.

Also speaking, Professor Victor Ansa, the Provost, college of Medicine, University of Calabar, commended the deceased for his contributions to the development of the college.

Professor Ansa, who spoke through the Deputy Provost, Professor Ekanem, said Dr. Nnadi dedicated his youthful day’s going into a very hard area and his loss is monumental for the college of Medicine.

“This is a great loss not just to the family but to the college and to the University. He dedicated his youthful day’s to go into a very hard area of specialty – neuro surgery.

“They are very few in number and we pray God will control his family and give us another neuro-surgeon that will teach and practice”, she said.

In a Convocation service held in his honour, Bendable Professor Njoku, said death happens to all irrespective of age, adding that as humans we should all be prepared at all times.

He maintained that death is not a bad thing but just an occurrence set by God himself to let us know our bounds.

High points of the commendation service was the ceremonial confirmation of death by the State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Innocent Abang and paying of last respect by all members of the NMA.