Two Ghanaian university lecturers according to BBC have been suspended without pay after its investigation reported they had sexually harassed undercover reporters posing as students.

The University of Ghana suspended Ransford Gyampo for six months and Paul Butakor for four months.

Both deny the allegations made last year in BBC Africa Eye’s sex-for-grades documentary.

A Nigerian lecturer was also suspended after it was broadcast in October.

Four academics were secretly filmed as part of a year-long investigation. BBC journalists posed as prospective students to expose sexual harassment and misconduct at both the University of Ghana and the University of Lagos.

In one scene, Dr Butakor was filmed asking an undercover journalist if he could become her “side guy”, adding that “a side would see how best to contribute to your career.”

Prof Gyampo tells another undercover reporter that he will marry her. He then asked her what school she went to. After she responded, he says: “There is a rumour that the students of that school like penis.”

In the aftermath of the film – which sparked widespread social media outrage in Ghana and Nigeria – the University of Ghana lecturers were suspended on full salary pending an internal investigation.

On Monday, the university’s disciplinary committee said it had ruled that Prof Gyampo and Dr Butakor had breached the university’s code of conduct rules.

The lecturers would undergo training about the university’s sexual harassment and misconduct policy and would resume work only after a positive assessment, their statement said.

The pair would also continue to undergo annual assessments for the next five years, the committee added.