Séna Akoda

The University of Lomé (UL) plans to launch a radio station. Called Campus FM, the project is supported by the European Union.

In the framework of the project, an ad hoc commission was set up and tasked to elaborate a draft editorial guideline, a charter of ethics and deontology as well as a bylaw for the planned media. On May 19, 2020, the commission handed its report to Prof. Dodji Komla Kokoroko, president of the UL.

According to Essohana Batchana, president of the ad hoc commission, Campus FM will support the UL in its missions, training, scientific research, and valorisation of results namely.

The media should enjoy the freedom of expression, reflection, and objectivity, per the rules of ethics and deontology governing the profession of journalism and the provisions regulating the university’s operations.

•Source: Togo First