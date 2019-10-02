Gabriel Dike

About 512 candidates offered admission by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, may lose the opportunity for failing to upload their O’level results into the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The candidates have been given one week to upload either their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) or Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results into CAPS by the university.

Public Relations Officer of UNIZIK, Mr. Emmanuel Ojukwu said the candidates were offered provisional admission on merit, but stood the chance of losing the admission unless they upload their results as instructed by JAMB.

“Unless the 512 candidates go to CAPS and upload their results, they will lose the admission.”

According to him, over 27,000 applied to UNIZIK for admission while 22,000 wrote the university post-UTME.

He said only 7,000 candidates would however be offered admission.”