In what was clearly an exhibition of rich Igbo culture and tradition, glamour and pageantry as students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, at the weekend celebrated its 2019 annual cultural festival amidst pomp and ceremony.

Tagged Unizik Oji Ofor cultural festival 2019, it was part of SPINE Communications and the Student Union Government’s desire to inculcate Igbo culture and tradition to the Igbo youths as well as promote the cultural heritage of Ndigbo.

The event was part of Unizik’s SUG week 2019 held at Unizik’s Library field.

The key sponsor, Dr. Emeka Okeke said “Ojiofor Festival is a branded event organised by Spine Communications Limited in local communities to get citizens together to stimulate and drive local economic growth while promoting cultural values.

“At the festival, multiple micro and small businesses get the opportunities to showcase their products and services to a large crowd of potential customers in one location.”