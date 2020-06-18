Chinelo Obogo

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Medical Alumni, United Kingdom and Ireland have donated medical supplies to the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi (NAUTH) as their contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

Items donated include 500 face masks, 100 fluid repellent ‘hazmat’ suits, 10 cartons of protective hand gloves and one carton of standard surgical masks.

Presenting the items to the institution at Nnewi, the President of the UNIZIK Medics Alumni UK and Ireland, Chinenye Ekpeh, who was represented by the National Chapter President, Evaristus Afiadigwe, commended the commitment and concerted efforts of the governments, at all levels, health workers, individuals, corporate bodies and other relevant agencies to mitigate the effect and stem the spread of the virus.

He noted that while the disease control measures are being implemented, there is also the need to provide front-line health workers with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and emphasised the importance of a collaborative approach in tackling the pandemic in order to achieve greater success.

The president and members of the group also promised to continue to work in partnership with the hospital management and called on other chapters globally to join this development partnership.

Receiving the items, the NAUTH Chief Medical Director, Anthony Igwebe, thanked the association for the timely and generous donation. He expressed optimism that their support will contribute immensely towards assisting the institution in offering excellent and effective medical services to their patients as they continue to uphold the high standards of care which NAUTH, Nnewi, is renowned for already.