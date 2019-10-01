Gabriel Dike

No fewer than 512 candidates offered admission into the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, may lose their admissions for failing to upload their O’ level results into the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The 512 candidates on the merit list have been given a week by the management of the university to upload either their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) or Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results into CAPS.

”You are expecting to upload your complete qualifying O’ level results to JAMB CAPS within one week of this notification or risk losing your admission.”

A breakdown showed that Applied Microbiology and Brewing had 19 candidates affected, Civil Law 20, Chemical Engineering 18, Education and English Language 18, Mechanical Engineering 17, Business Administration 16, Accounting four, Adult Education one, African and Asian Studies three, Agriculture and Bioresources Engineering three, Agriculture ten, Anatomy five, Architecture 16, Banking and Finance six, Building 16, Business Administration 16, Business Education four, Chemistry two, Chinese language one, Civil Engineering seven, Computer Science 11, Cooperation Economics and Management two, Early Childhood and Primary Education four, Economics seven, Education and Computer Science five, Education and Economics one, Education and Mathematics one, Education and Biology one, Education Chemistry one, Education and Igbo two, Education and Political Science three, Educational Foundations one, Educational Management Policy one, Electrical Engineering ten, Electrical/Electronics Education one.

Others included Electronics and Computer Engineering nine, English Language and Literature 13, Entrepreneurship three, Environmental Management nine, Estate Management 19, Fine/Applied Arts 11, Food Science and Technology 11, French two, Geography and Meteorology two, Geological Science seven, Geophysics one, Guidance and Counselling four, History five, Human Kinetics two, Library and Informatics Management six, Linguistics six, Marketing one, Mass Communication four, Mathematics seven, Medical Laboratory Science six, Medical Rehabilitation five, Medicine and Surgery two, Modern and European languages six, Music three, Nursing/Nursing Science seven, Parasitology and Entomology three, Pharmacy one, Philosophy seven, Physical and Health Education three, Physiology eight, Political Science ten, Physics and Industrial Physics three, Polymer and Textile Technology three, Psychology, three, Public Administration three, Pure and Industrial Chemistry three, Quantity Surveying eight, Radiography 11, Religious and Human Relations three, Science Education four, Sociology nine, Statistics three, Surveying and Geoinformatics 12 and Theatre Arts 11.

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of UNIZIK, Mr Emmanuel Ojukwu, said the 512 candidates had been offered provisional admission on merit, but they must upload their O’ level results into the CAPS as instructed by JAMB.

Mr Ojukwu explained that the affected candidates should visit the JAMB site, look for CAPS to accept the admission and then upload either their WASSCE or SSCE results within the one week stipulated.

“Unless the 512 candidates go to CAPS and upload their results, they will lose the admission,” Mr Ojukwu said.

According to him, over 27,000 applied to UNIZIK for admission, and about 22,000 wrote the university Post UTME. He said only 7,000 candidates would be offered admission.