Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Charles Esimone has disclosed that the Chinese Language and training centre, Confucius Institute, domiciled in the university has grown from a mere centre for teaching of language and culture to a centre for building capacities in diverse disciplines.

Esimone who made the disclosure at the weekend during the 10th anniversary celebration of the establishment of the institute in Unizik said his vision is for the university “to capitalize on its relationship with the institute to train people in different areas, even in manufacturing, equipment maintenance, ICT, Engineering and Mass Communication among others.

He said the Chinese have graciously cooperated with the university to achieve those lofty aims noting that within the last one decade of blossoming relationship, the university now offers Chinese Language Studies both at diploma and degree levels.

The newly elected Vice Chancellor recalled that the institute was a memorandum of understanding between the Chinese Language Council International (HANBAN) and Xiamen University on one hand and Nnamdi Azikiwe University on the other hand