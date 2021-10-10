From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Confucius Institute at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has again won the first position in the National Championship Global Competition organized by the Centre for Language Education and Cooperation (formerly, HANBAN) for students of Nigerian universities.

The Institute established 13 years ago during the tenure of Prof. Ilochi Okafor as Vice Chancellor has represented Nigeria many times in the Chinese Bridge Competition for university students.

Director of the Institute, Prof. Chukwudi Yu Zhangbao in a statement issued in Awka said with the latest development, the Institute was poised to consolidate its strong presence in the world.

He disclosed that Miss Michael-Praise Chinecherem (a third-year student of the Chinese Studies Department), has entered the second stage of the month-long competition being held online, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Chinecherem is now among the world’s top 30, occupying the second position among the six African representatives remaining in the competition. Her co-competitors (there are a total of 125 participants) are from different parts of the world -Asia, the Americas, Europe, Oceania and other parts of Africa,” he said.

