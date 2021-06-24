From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Confucius Institute at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UniZik) has consolidated its dominance in the ‘Chinese Bridge’ competition for Nigerian university students.

The annual competition, organised by the Chinese Embassy, involves the Confucius Institutes at UniZik and the University of Lagos (UniLag).

In this year’s edition which held virtually during the weekend, UniZik Confucius Institute clinched the five top positions which included , 1st prize: Ms Agbo Victoria Ene (Nigeria Champion );2nd prize: Ms Michael Praise Chinecherem ( From the Chinese Studies department);No. 3-cum-2nd prize: Mr. Dike Paul Chinedu ( From the Chinese Studies department ); No. 4-cum-3rd prize: Ms. Obiwulu Scholastica Chidimma (From the Chinese Studies department); No. 5-cum-3rd prize: Ms. Onyekere Nancy Ngozi.

UniZik Confucius Institute has won the competition consecutively for four years since 2018 when Prof. Yu Zhangbao became the Director.

Speaking on the development, Dr Anas Elochukwu of the Institute said some notable facts about the Institute’s participation in this year’s competition are that while the winners of the 1st and 5th positions were HSK students at the Institute, winners of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions were students of the Chinese Studies department of UniZik.

“There were three participants from that department as against two from HSK programme. Also, this year was the first time the Institute had fielded participants from the Chinese Studies department”

Director of the Institute , Chief Prof Yu Chukwudi Zhangbao 2018; (Ezi Oyi I of UniZik) ascribed the achievement to the to the commitment of the Chinese and local teachers, the diligence of the students and the pragmatic stewardship-cum- unflinching support of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone.