From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Confucius Institute at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has recorded six global attentions in the past four years, between 2018 and 2021, following its excellent performances in the World Chinese Language Proficiency competitions.

In a release yesterday in Awka, Dr Anas Elochukwu of the Institute disclosed that the Confucius Institute at the ended year 2021 on a glorious note by winning the second place position among African participants in the “Chinese Bridge” competition for secondary school students.

He disclosed that the winner, Ms Ogbonna Oluchi Emmanuella, a Chinese Language student at the Institute, won the second place among participants from Africa and also made the top 10 in the world during the 14th “Chinese Bridge” competition for secondary school students in the world.

“She went home with three prizes -”First Prize in the World”, “Chinese Language Ambassador”, and “Most Popular Contestant” (decided by Internet pollsters). That was the second time that the Institute would win “First Prize in the World” and “Chinese Language Ambassador”. Last year the prizes were won by university students” he said.

Elochukwu also disclosed that during the past four years (from 2018 to 2021), the Confucius Institute in the university was the focus of global attention six times, courtesy of the Institute’s achievements in the global Chinese language proficiency competitions by winning two African championships, the top five in the world (awarded the “Chinese Star in the World”, and “Chinese Language Ambassador”) in both the senior (for university students) and junior (for secondary school students) categories of the global competition.

He said the Institute also won two African first runners-up prizes (emerging the top 10 in the world, awarded the “First Class Prize in the World”, and “Chinese Language Ambassador”) in both the senior (for university students) and junior (for secondary school students) categories of the global competition and two top 30 in the world where they were awarded the “Third Class Prize in the World”.