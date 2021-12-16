The Confucius Institute at Nnamdi Azikiwe University has won second place among African participants in this year’s “Chinese Bridge” competition for secondary school students.

Ms Ogbonna Oluchi Emmanuella, a Chinese language student at the institute, won the second place among participants from Africa. She also made the top 10 in the world.

The competition was the 14th “Chinese Bridge” competition for secondary school students from around the world.

She went home with three prizes, “First Prize in the World”, “Chinese Language Ambassador”, and “Most Popular Contestant” (decided by Internet pollsters).

Dr. Anas Elochukwu of the Confucius Institute, UNIZIK, Awka, in a statement, disclosed that the latest feat was the second time the institute would win “First Prize in the World” and the “Chinese Language Ambassador.” Last year, the prizes were won by the university’s students.

Elochukwu attributed the success stories to the excellent performance of its director, Prof. Yu Chukwudi Zhangbao (Ezi Oyi 1 of UNIZIK) and the unrelenting support of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone to the Institute

He said during the past four years (from 2018 to 2021), the Confucius Institute and its host university (Nnamdi Azikiwe University) were the focus of global attention for six times, courtesy of the Institute’s achievements in the global Chinese language proficiency competitions——

They garnered laurels which included 2 African champions, the top 5 in the world (awarded the “Chinese Star in the World”, and “Chinese Language Ambassador” ) in both the senior (for university students) and junior (for secondary school students) categories of the global competition.

2 African first runners-up, the top 10 in the world (awarded the “First Class Prize in the World”, and “Chinese Language Ambassador”) in both the senior (for university students) and junior (for secondary school students) categories of the global competition; 2 top 30 in the world (awarded the “Third Class Prize in the World”).

