From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The vice-chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Prof. Charles Esimone, has presented three laptops, seven Huawei phones and eight loudspeakers to the 18 students of the university’s Confucius Institute who excelled in three different competitions organised by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China last year.

At the presentation ceremony, which held at the Confucius Institute, an elated Prof. Esimone congratulated the students.

The institute won all the six top prizes in the competitions organised by the embassy for the Confucius Institutes at UNIZIK and the University of Lagos and the Chinese Cultural Centre in Abuja.

In the Chinese Bridge competition for university students, Ojimmadu Raphael Ebube came second among African contestants and also made the top 10 in the world.

Ojimmadu won three awards, namely, “first prize”, “Chinese Language Ambassador” and “Most Popular Contestant”(decided by online pollsters).

He received a HP laptop, while Ifemeje Promise and the three other participants, Ani Ifeoma, Michael Chinecherem and Ogbonnaya Kingdavid, each received a phone.

Miss Azubuike Divine Chidera won the first place in the Chinese Bridge for secondary school students, while Nwekeorji took the second position.

Miss Azubuike was third among African contestants and 30th in the world. Nwekeorji Kenechukwu came second.

The five participants, including Obiajulu Chioma, Favour Onyinyechi and Obiasogu Uche, each received a phone.

Dike Chinedu won the first position in the speech contest to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and China.

Anenechi Judith and Ani Favour jointly won the second position; Onyekere Ngozi, Ogwe Sophia, Chidozie jointly came third, while Ogbonna Oluchi won an excellence award.

Mr. Dike received a HP laptop, while others received phone each.

Prof. Esimone praised the achievements of the Confucius Institute under the leadership of director, Prof. Yu Chukwudi Zhangbao. He enjoined the students of the institute to go for bigger medals.

Prof. Zhangbao attributed the achievements to the unflinching support of the VC and the determination of the students to excel.